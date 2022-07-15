When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 15, 2022 FDA Publish Date: July 15, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Detectable levels of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) Company Name: Crown Prince Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Smoked Baby Clams in Olive Oil

Company Announcement

CROWN PRINCE, INC. is recalling 3 oz. canned Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams in Olive Oil because FDA testing found detectable levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

No illnesses have been reported to date from this product.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a diverse group of human-made chemicals used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products. PFAS do not easily break down and some types have been shown to accumulate in the environment and in our bodies. Exposure to certain types of PFAS have been linked to serious health effects, including but not limited to, increased cholesterol levels, increases in high-blood pressure, pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, developmental effects, decreases in immune response, changes in liver function, and increases in certain types of cancer.

Crown Prince decided to issue the recall out of an abundance of caution after learning of the test results from FDA.

The recalled product was distributed nationwide to natural food stores, grocery stores and online retailers. Details of the recalled product are listed below:

Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams in Olive Oil Product of China 3 oz can Can UPC – 0 73230 00853 5

If consumers have any of this product in their homes, they are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Crown Prince at 1-800-447-2524 between 7:30 am – 4:00 pm PDT, Monday-Friday, or contact customer service at cservice@crownprince.com.