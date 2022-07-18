Alset Auto in Phoenix shares tips to improve paint protection this summer

About

At ALSET Auto, we don’t protect cars. We protect Teslas. As owners and enthusiasts, we understand that a Tesla is unlike any other car on the road. So when it comes to protecting your Tesla, why take it to an installer that treats it like just another automobile? Because we work exclusively on Teslas, we’re able to source and develop products and protective coatings specifically for Tesla’s unique paint and attributes. Similarly, we continue to perfect our processes and techniques with each Tesla that comes through our shops. Like the cars we protect, ALSET Auto is constantly improving and innovating.

Tesla Paint Protection Specialist