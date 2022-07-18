Alset Auto in Phoenix shares tips to improve paint protection this summer
Alset Auto's products are unique to Tesla and only accessible through your nearest vehicle wrapping service location.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out in Maricopa County, your Tesla can take a beating from the heat. Over time, the intense sunlight, sand and debris from everyday driving can leave your paint looking dull and faded. At Phoenix Alset Auto, we offer a range of services to keep your Tesla looking its best. Our paint protection film helps keep your Tesla's original luster. What makes Alset Auto's unique propretary paint protection technology so awesome?
- Withstands the tough Arizona sun
- Protects against fading, chalking, and cracking
- Helps maintain resale value
- Comes with a 10 year warranty
While there are several transparent protective films available for cars, Alset Auto's products are unique to Tesla and only accessible through your nearest location. The protective film is built on a technology that is specially designed for the brand Tesla.
Maricopa County in Arizona is plagued with seemingly never-ending road construction. The tiny rocks used in asphalt, as well as the beating of the summer sun, lower your vehicles aesthetic and resale value. Road rash on your Tesla is what Alset products were designed to prevent.
"By hand, the paint protection film is applied to each vehicle's unique shape. Because of this, the edges are virtually undetectable. The goals for Alset Auto is to continue innovating and improving each generation of products while delivering quality work with the same unparalleled service that customers have come to expect. Please Google our shop and stop by - we would love to talk Tesla with you." - Grant Kruft Owner of Phoenix Alset Auto
Once the coating is applied you will see ultimate gloss and color depth, incomparable to anything else. Properly maintained, the vehicle's finish will shine for many years to come. The coating will protect the vehicle's exterior and interior from deteriorating. The resale market value of your Tesla will be higher as not only will the coating have tangible benefits for the buyer, but also because it will be a Tesla with a perfect finish.
Alset Auto, a Tesla paint protection business in Tempe, AZ, provides high-quality Tesla paint protection for Maricopa County. Alset Auto also provides window tinting, and ceramic coatings. Ceramic shields against scrapes, sun fading, and other damage that causes car paint to deteriorate with time. Our protection also prevents the covers from becoming foggy and yellow due to oxidation that occurs when the factory clear coat wears off.
Driving around Maricopa County, it’s easy to spot Teslas now with damage to the clear coat and paint, usually on the hood and roof, caused mainly by the blazing desert heat. With every summer in Phoenix you will need protective products on your ride. Alset Auto's products are formulated to withstand the tough Arizona sun and keep your Tesla looking new for years to come.
For more information about Alset Auto in Tempe Arizona visit their vehicle service shop at 2414 W 12th St Suite 1, Tempe, AZ 85281
Tesla Paint Protection in Arizona