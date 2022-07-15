Submit Release
News Search

There were 662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,832 in the last 365 days.

State Awards Record $789.4 Million in Water and Wastewater Funding for 385 Projects Statewide

Raleigh

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure will be awarding $789.4 million in grant and loan funding to help pay for 385 drinking water and wastewater projects statewide, including 140 construction projects. The awards approved by the State Water Infrastructure Authority this week include funding from the state’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) as well as additional funds awarded in the state budget signed on Monday.

“This historic level of investment gives North Carolina communities an opportunity for transformative improvements in water quality and public health,” said Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser.  “Our staff has worked with the Authority members to get the funding to communities as quickly as possible so they can put this money to work.”

Of the funds that were appropriated to DEQ on Monday in the 2022-23 state budget, $174,846,696 in grants were awarded at Thursday’s State Water Infrastructure Authority meeting. Funding this round also came through the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds, the State Reserve, and the Viable Utility Reserve. Projects funded from the Viable Utility Reserve are conditional upon approval by the Local Government Commission.

The full list of awards and projects will be available next week.

You just read:

State Awards Record $789.4 Million in Water and Wastewater Funding for 385 Projects Statewide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.