Submit Release
News Search

There were 664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,833 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks/Gross NEG Operation, Attempting to Elude Police, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4004468

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  SGT Lyle Decker                     

STATION:   VSP-St Johnsbury                

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/19/22 at 1410 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)

VIOLATION: Gross negligent operation, Leaving the scene of an accident, Attempting to elude police 

 

ACCUSED:  Wesley Kidder                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 7/15/22, Wesley Kidder was issued a citation to appear in court for attempting to elude police, gross negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident for an incident that occurred on 6/19/22. On 6/19/22, Troopers were attempting to locate Kidder for an incident that occurred earlier that day and to arrest him on active arrest warrants. When Troopers located Kidder, he was traveling south on Route 5 in Sutton at speeds of over 80 MPH. Troopers attempted to stop Kidder, but he did not yield. Troopers lost sight of Kidder. A few minutes later, Troopers learned Kidder crashed in the Village of West Burke, a short distance from where he was last seen. Kidder fled on foot and was later apprehended at a residence in Sutton. Rebecca Kidder (52) was a passenger in the vehicle, she sustained significant injuries as a result of the crash and was eventually taken to DHMC. Lyndonville Police Department also assisted in this incident with their K9 unit. Kidder was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center on 6/19/22 for the previous charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/8/22           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast regional correctional center on previous charges    

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

SGT Lyle Decker

Vermont State Police

Troop A

St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks/Gross NEG Operation, Attempting to Elude Police, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.