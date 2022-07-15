St Johnsbury Barracks/Gross NEG Operation, Attempting to Elude Police, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A4004468

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/19/22 at 1410 hours

VIOLATION: Gross negligent operation, Leaving the scene of an accident, Attempting to elude police

ACCUSED: Wesley Kidder

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/15/22, Wesley Kidder was issued a citation to appear in court for attempting to elude police, gross negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident for an incident that occurred on 6/19/22. On 6/19/22, Troopers were attempting to locate Kidder for an incident that occurred earlier that day and to arrest him on active arrest warrants. When Troopers located Kidder, he was traveling south on Route 5 in Sutton at speeds of over 80 MPH. Troopers attempted to stop Kidder, but he did not yield. Troopers lost sight of Kidder. A few minutes later, Troopers learned Kidder crashed in the Village of West Burke, a short distance from where he was last seen. Kidder fled on foot and was later apprehended at a residence in Sutton. Rebecca Kidder (52) was a passenger in the vehicle, she sustained significant injuries as a result of the crash and was eventually taken to DHMC. Lyndonville Police Department also assisted in this incident with their K9 unit. Kidder was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center on 6/19/22 for the previous charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/8/22

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast regional correctional center on previous charges

