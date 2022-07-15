St Johnsbury Barracks/Gross NEG Operation, Attempting to Elude Police, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4004468
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/19/22 at 1410 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)
VIOLATION: Gross negligent operation, Leaving the scene of an accident, Attempting to elude police
ACCUSED: Wesley Kidder
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/15/22, Wesley Kidder was issued a citation to appear in court for attempting to elude police, gross negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident for an incident that occurred on 6/19/22. On 6/19/22, Troopers were attempting to locate Kidder for an incident that occurred earlier that day and to arrest him on active arrest warrants. When Troopers located Kidder, he was traveling south on Route 5 in Sutton at speeds of over 80 MPH. Troopers attempted to stop Kidder, but he did not yield. Troopers lost sight of Kidder. A few minutes later, Troopers learned Kidder crashed in the Village of West Burke, a short distance from where he was last seen. Kidder fled on foot and was later apprehended at a residence in Sutton. Rebecca Kidder (52) was a passenger in the vehicle, she sustained significant injuries as a result of the crash and was eventually taken to DHMC. Lyndonville Police Department also assisted in this incident with their K9 unit. Kidder was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center on 6/19/22 for the previous charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/8/22
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast regional correctional center on previous charges
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
SGT Lyle Decker
Vermont State Police
Troop A
St. Johnsbury Barracks