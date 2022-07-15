Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 07.07.22
The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.
Proposed Meeting Agenda
- Roll Call of Task Force Members
- Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda
- Logistics for Report Writing and Discussions
- DOEE Public Listening Session Communications Plan
- Reactions to Proposed Sections of the Draft Report
- Discuss Outreach and Partnership Opportunities
- Reports from Subcommittees
- Question and Answer Session
- Independent Cost Assessment Update from Michael Porcello
- Action Items and Future Agenda Items
The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:
On a computer or mobile phone >>
Event number: 2315 768 3863
Password: public (782452 from phones)
By phone:
+1-202-860-2110
Access code: 231 576 83863
For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].