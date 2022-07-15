Submit Release
Conviction Secured in Shooting of Carter County Deputy, Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper

Jul 15, 2022, 14:36 PM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office announced that the Carter County Prosecuting Attorney and the Attorney General’s Office obtained a conviction in the 2019 shooting of Carter County Deputy Brigg Pierson and Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Caleb McCoy.

“The Missouri Attorney General’s Office assists local prosecutors in important cases across the state on a routine basis. Working to put violent criminals, especially those who perpetrate violent crimes against the brave men and women of law enforcement, is an important duty of this Office. Because of the hard work of the Carter County Prosecuting Attorney and prosecutors in my Office, justice has finally been served,” said Attorney General Schmitt
 
Today, James D. Cummings was convicted on four counts of Assault 1st Degree and four counts of Armed Criminal Action. The prosecution was handled by the Carter County Prosecuting Attorney, with the Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Coffin assisting in the prosecution. The trial was held in Jefferson County. The Attorney General’s Office would like to thank the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance throughout the trial. 
 
A sentencing hearing is set for September 22nd

