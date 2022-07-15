DEM Announces that East Bay Bike Path Construction Projects in Riverside and Bristol set to Start Monday, July 18

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that two sections of the East Bay Bike Path will be closed for construction projects during the week of July 18-22. The first, for bike path asphalt repair, could cause a possible lane closure on Crescent View Avenue in Riverside. The second project, involving the Bristol County Water Authority's installation of a new water main, could result in a partial closure of the path just south of Aaron Avenue in Bristol.

Tree root growth underneath the bike path has caused "pavement heave" on the section requiring repairs in Riverside. Ruts have formed with the compacted roots forcing the pavement to lift and crack, creating safety concerns for bike path users. The repairs on the path will be between Crescent View Avenue and Lincoln Avenue and drivers should be aware that this could result in traffic back-ups.

The Bristol County Water Authority (BCWA) plans to install a new water main to connect the northern end of Shore Road to the western end of Aaron Avenue in Bristol. This will require a trench of around 400 feet long to be installed in a bike path right-of-way. While most of the work will be completed using safety fencing and maintaining full use of the bike path for pedestrians and cyclists, there will be some days when partial closure of the path will be required. During these times, BCWA will maintain alternating pedestrian traffic in the work zone with lane closure detail from DEM's Division of Law Enforcement.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.