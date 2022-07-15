Construction at Interstate 90-Route 18 Interchange in Girard Township, Erie County Nearing Completion

​The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today the Route 18 bridge over Interstate 90 in Girard Township, Erie County is reopened to through traffic.

The ramps on the west side of the bridge and the teardrop roundabouts are also opened. Traffic headed eastbound on I-90 can exit to Route 18. Traffic on Route 18 can use the on ramp to I-90 westbound.

Construction of the new bridge is part of a $66.1 million contract to reconstruct a 6.85-mile section of I-90 from near mile marker 3.5 to near mile marker 10.5, in Springfield Township, Girard Township, and Platea Borough. Work also includes the replacement or rehabilitation of four other bridges.

The former Route 18 bridge was closed and demolished in September 2021 after the structure was struck by an oversized vehicle on at least three occasions. It was built in 1959 and rated in poor condition prior to being removed.

Work on the new bridge started in 2021 prior to the emergency removal of the old bridge. The new bridge has a vertical clearance of approximately 17 feet, which meets current interstate highway standards.

Along with the new bridge, which is west of where the old structure stood, the interchange was redesigned with two teardrop roundabouts. The roundabouts and the remaining ramp and exit are expected to open individually as work is completed over the next month. In the meantime, a detour is in place for traffic wanting to access Route 18 from I-90.

The roundabouts will improve traffic efficiency and safety at the interchange by eliminating left hand turns at the ramps. More information on advantages of roundabouts over traditional intersections is available on the PennDOT website, www.penndot.pa.gov.

Work at the interchange is part of a three-year project. Other work in 2021 included the Route 215 bridge removal and replacement, intersection improvements at Underridge Road and Rea Road, construction of a high-speed cross over near mile marker 9.5, and preservation work on the McKee Road bridge.

Work in 2022 also includes the reconstruction of the eastbound lanes of I-90 and replacement of the eastbound bridge over Neiger Road. Year three of the project will include reconstruction of the westbound lanes of I-90 and the replacement of the westbound bridge over Neiger Road. Throughout the project, work also includes updates to the drainage, guiderail, cable median barrier, highway lighting, pavements markings.

The contractor is Lindy Paving of Union City, PA. The contract cost is $66,133,281.90, which will be paid entirely with federal funds.

Detours, changes in traffic patterns and other information on the can be found online at www.penndot.pa.gov/I90Projects.

The project is part of PennDOT's plan to reconstruct or restore approximately 28 miles of I-90 over 10 years.

The first project was done from 2019 to 2021 and included reconstructing I-90 from the Ohio state line to mile marker 3.5 near the Route 6N exits in Springfield Township, as well as paving from mile maker 10.5 to mile marker 18 and the installation of median cable barrier.

A $15.4 million project to repave more than 10 miles of I-90 in Harborcreek, Greenfield, and North East townships from near the I-86 interchange at mile marker 35 to the New York state line started in 2021. The three-year project includes culvert repairs, milling, paving and drainage upgrades on the east and westbound lanes of the highway.

In June 2022, work started to resurface I-90 from mile miler 18 to mile marker 23. The project includes nighttime work with paving, new guiderail, concrete patching, and updated pavement markings and signs.

The early design phase for a project focused on the reconstruction of mile marker 10.5 to mile marker 18 is underway and construction tentatively planned to get underway in 2028.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #





