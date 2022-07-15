U.S. 1 (City Avenue) Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing in Philadelphia Region

07/15/2022 King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 1 (City Avenue) is among state highways restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedules and locations are: Philadelphia

Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (City Avenue) between Haverford Avenue and the City Avenue Bridge over the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County for prepping and milling operations;

Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Welsh Road between Kismet Road and Route 532 (Bustleton Avenue), and Welsh Road between U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) and Ashton Road for paving operations;

Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) between U.S. 1 (City Avenue) and Girard Avenue for prepping operations;

Wednesday, July 20, through Friday, July 22, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) between U.S. 1 (City Avenue) and Girard Avenue for paving operations; and

Wednesday, July 20, through Friday, July 22, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled on Lehigh Avenue between U.S. 13 (Ridge Avenue) and Richmond Street for milling operations. Bucks County

Friday, July 22, through Friday, August 5, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Diamond Street between Route 113 (Souderton Pike) and the Sellersville Borough line in West Rockhill and Hilltown townships for milling and paving operations. Chester County Sunday, July 17, through Wednesday, July 20, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 10 (Honey Brook Road) between Beaver Dam Road and the Lancaster County Line in Honey Brook Township for paving operations;



Tuesday, July 19, through Friday, July 22, from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled in both directions on Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) between Whartnaby Street and Park Road/Hill Church Road) in North Coventry, East Vincent, and East Coventry townships for paving operations;



Tuesday, July 19, through Friday, July 22, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Chesterville Road between Route 841 (Wickerton Road) and Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) in New Garden and Franklin townships for milling operations; and

Tuesday, July 19, through Friday, July 22, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Newark Road between the Delaware state line and Landenberg Road in New Garden Township for milling operations. Montgomery County

Sunday, July 17, through Friday, July 22, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Gulph Road between the U.S. 422 overpass and Abrams Run Creek near the U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) Interchange in Upper Merion Township for milling and paving operations;

Sunday, July 17, through Friday, July 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Crooked Lane between Gulph Road and U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) in Upper Merion Township and Bridgeport Borough for utility adjustments and milling and paving operations;

Sunday, July 17, through Friday, July 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 73 (Big Road/Philadelphia Avenue) between the Berks County line and Colonial Road in Upper Frederick, New Hanover, and Douglass townships for utility adjustments and milling and paving operations;

Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Gulph Road between the U.S. 422 overpass and Abrams Run Creek near the U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) Interchange in Upper Merion Township for utility adjustments; and

Tuesday, July 19, through Friday, July 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Cheltenham Avenue between Ogontz Avenue and Vernon Avenue in Cheltenham Township for utility and milling operations. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. Under these resurfacing improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surfaces and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin. Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6. Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799 # # #

