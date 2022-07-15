I-95 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Construction Activities in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester Counties

07/15/2022

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 is among state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia, Bucks and Chester counties for bridge inspections and guiderail operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia



Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19. between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, a moving partial lane closure is scheduled on the northbound I-95 ramp to Aramingo Avenue for bridge inspection.

Bucks County



Wednesday, July 20, between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, moving right lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) between Knights Road and the I-95 Interchange for bridge inspection in Philadelphia and Bensalem Township.

Chester County



Monday, July 18, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled at the northbound U.S. 202 and the northbound Route 29 Interchange in East Whiteland Township for bridge inspection;

Monday, July 18, between 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, moving alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 between the Frazer and the southbound Route 29 interchanges in East Whiteland Township for bridge inspection;

Tuesday, July 19, between 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, moving alternating lane closures are scheduled on King Road between Old Phoenixville Pike and Dunwoody Drive in West Whiteland Township for bridge inspection; and

Wednesday, July 20, through Thursday, August 4, Monday through Thursday evenings from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, left lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) between the Business U.S. 30 and the Reeceville Road interchanges in Caln Township for guiderail installation and inlet cleaning operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

