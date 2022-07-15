Route 588, Route 4025 Braden School Road Improvements Begin Monday in Beaver County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Route 588 (Darlington Road/Steffin Hill Road) and Route 4025 (Braden School Road) in Chippewa and Patterson townships and the City of Beaver Falls, Beaver County will begin Monday, July 18 weather permitting.

Single lane restrictions will occur as needed daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through early August in the following locations:

Improvement work includes milling and paving, drainage upgrades, base and shoulder repairs, guide rail updates, signing, pavement markings, and other various construction related activities.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

