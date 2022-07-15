Mayview Road/Boyce Road Intersection Improvement Phase Change Begins Monday in South Fayette

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a phase change on the improvement project at the intersection of Boyce Road (Route 3006) and Mayview Road (Route 3005) in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, July 18 weather permitting.

Intersection improvement work including the installation of left turning lanes in each direction from Boyce Road to Mayview Road, the addition of a right turning lane from Mayview Road to Boyce Road, a bridge replacement, roadway widening, signal upgrades, and lighting improvements will continue on Monday morning. To allow this work to occur, the eastern leg of Boyce Road and the northern leg of Mayview Road will close to through traffic continuously through early October. Local traffic will be maintained up to the work zone. Through traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Eastern Leg of Boyce Road and Northern Leg of Mayview Road Detours – East of the intersection

Take Boyce Road to Washington Pike

Turn right onto Washington Pike (Route 3003)

Washington Pike becomes Washington Avenue (Route 50)



Turn right onto Bower Hill Road

Turn right onto McLaughlin Run Road

For detour to Mayview Road, turn right onto Lesnett Road and follow to Mayview Road – end detour

For detour to Boyce Road, continue straight on McLaughlin Run Road to Route 19 (Washington Road)

Take the ramp to South 19

Follow southbound Route 19 to Boyce Road

End detour to Boyce Road

Eastern Leg of Boyce Road and Northern Leg of Mayview Road Detours – West of the intersection

Take Route 19 (Washington Road) at Boyce Road northbound

Take the ramp to McLaughlin Run Road

Turn right onto McLaughlin Run Road toward Bridgeville

For detour to Mayview Road, turn left onto Lesnett Road and follow to Mayview Road – end detour

For detour to Boyce Road, continue straight on McLaughlin Run Road

Turn left onto Bower Hill Road

Turn left onto Washington Avenue (Route 50)

Washington Avenue becomes Washington Pike (Route 3003)

Follow Washington Pike to Boyce Road

End detour to Boyce Road

Frank Gavlik & Sons, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $2.72 million project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

