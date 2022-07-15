Route 910, Route 4054 Freeport Road Improvements Begin Monday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Route 910 (Gibsonia Road) in Richland Township and Route 4054 (Freeport Road) in Marshall Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, July 18 weather permitting.

Single lane restrictions will occur as needed daily through mid-November in the following locations:

Crews will be permitted to restrict traffic during paving operations from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Freeport Road and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Route 910.

Improvement work includes milling and paving, drainage upgrades, base and shoulder repairs, guide rail updates, pavement markings, and other various construction related activities.

The prime contractor on this $5.24 million group paving project is A. Folino Construction.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

