Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet July 21

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet Thursday, July 21, 2022, for its regular business meeting at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

To join the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.
For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007 or by email at Commission Secretary.

 

