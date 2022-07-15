Probiotics Market Report 2022-2027, Top Companies Overview, Growth, Share, Industry Size, Global Demand and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Global Probiotics Market Share, Size, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global probiotics market reached a value of US$ 54.05 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 86.44 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.70% during 2022-2027.

Probiotics refer to live microorganisms, such as bacteria and yeast, which are assimilated in the body to prevent and treat certain health conditions. They help cure diarrhea, constipation, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), yeast infections, urinary tract infections, gum disease, lactose intolerance, eczema, upper respiratory infections, and sepsis. Probiotics are also used for weight loss, improving digestion, strengthening immune function, and obtaining healthy skin. Consequently, they are included in different drugs, beverages, food products and dietary supplements.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Probiotics Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary factors propelling the market growth is the changing lifestyles and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, which leads to the adoption of preventive healthcare, involving annual checkups immunization, flu shots and the consumption of dietary supplements among individuals. Additionally, the implementation of stringent regulations to use probiotics in nutraceuticals and nutricosmetics all over the globe, and the rising product utilization in infant products are catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for probiotics as an immunity booster to offer vigorous protection against gastrointestinal pathogens and promote the production of natural antibodies in the body is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the increasing usage of strains as a natural, cost-effective and safe substitute for pharmacological solutions is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop plant-based probiotics, which is creating a positive outlook.

Global Probiotics Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

List of Major Key Players:

Biogaia AB, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Danone S.A., General Mills Inc, i-Health Inc (Koninklijke DSM N.V.), Kerry Group plc, Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc, Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd., Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc, Probi (Symrise AG) and Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, ingredient, distribution channel, application and form.

Breakup by Ingredient:

• Bacteria

• Yeast

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Pharmacies/Drugstores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Dietary Supplements

• Animal Feed

Breakup by Form:

• Dry

• Liquid

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

