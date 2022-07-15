Việt Nam, EU to collaborate closely on trade, climate and energy transition

VIETNAM, July 15 -

BRUSSELS — The European Union (EU) always attaches importance to its relationship with Việt Nam, and considers the country an important partner in the region, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.

She was speaking on July 15 (local time) at a reception for Ambassador Nguyễn Văn Thảo, Head of the Vietnamese delegation to the EU, who presented his credentials.

Von der Leyen said the two sides will also continue to coordinate and support each other at regional and international forums, in line with the EU Strategy on strengthening relations with the Indo-Pacific Region.

The Ambassador conveyed Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's regards to the EU President and an invitation for her to visit Việt Nam at the earliest time.

Ambassador Thảo also presented the priorities during his term, focusing on promoting cooperation on four main pillars.

Trade and investment will be strengthened along with promoting the effectiveness of the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), especially in the context of the volatile world and regional situations with high risks of supply chain disruption and food security issues.

The ambassador noted that despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, two-way trade turnover between Việt Nam and the EU last year and in the first five months of this year still recorded impressive growth. He hoped that the EU would continue to encourage more diversified economic cooperation and increase investment in Việt Nam, especially in important fields such as sustainable development, green and circular economy, logistics and modern infrastructure.

The second pillar is cooperation in responding to climate change. Thảo affirmed that Việt Nam places high priority on and is determined to deliver on its commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), striving to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by 2050, suggesting that the two sides enhance collaboration in this field because this is also an area of great concern and high priority for the EU.

Cooperation between Việt Nam and EU in green energy and sustainable energy transition is another priority. The ambassador said that PM Chính highly appreciated the G7's considering the establishment of a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with Việt Nam, which is coordinated by the UK and the EU. Energy transition is important to the successful implementation of Việt Nam’s socio-economic development strategy in the coming period, and will create a milestone in Việt Nam-EU relations, he said.

Attention will be paid to collaboration between Việt Nam and EU in other important areas. The ambassador said he highly appreciates the EU’s issuance of many important strategies, including the Cooperation Strategy with the Indo-Pacific region, which reflects that the bloc attaches great importance to the region’s role.

Việt Nam will continue to work closely with the EU on the basis of mutual benefits, peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and around the world, Thảo said.

The EC President agreed with the cooperation priorities proposed by the Vietnamese Ambassador, saying that these are also areas the EU values and promotes in the coming time, especially trade and investment promotion, the establishment of JETP and response to climate change. — VNS