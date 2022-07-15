New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces June 2022 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the June 2022 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Total Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $229.1 million for June 2022, reflecting growth of 6.8% compared to $214.5 million for June

2021. Year-to-date Total Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $1.31 billion, reflecting growth of 18.0% compared to $1.11 billion for the prior period.

Internet Gaming Win:

For the month of June, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $133.1 million, reflecting growth of 24.4% compared to $107.1 million for the prior period. For the year-to-date period,

Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $814.5 million, reflecting growth of 28.4% compared to $634.2 million for the prior year-to-date period.

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $39.2 million for June 2022, reflecting a 44.9% decrease when compared to $71.3 million in the prior period. Sports

Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $308.7 million for the year-to-date, reflecting a 16.2% decline when compared to $368.3 million for the prior period.

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $401.5 million for June 2022, reflecting a 2.2% increase from $392.8 million reported in June 2021. For year-to-date, Total Gaming

Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $2.43 billion reflecting a 15.2% increase from $2.11 billion reported in the prior period.

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.

###