Hoping Club and REVA cooperate deeply in the field of Web3 to jointly develop NFT

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, UK, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoping Club and REVA both announced their cooperation in the field of Web3 to jointly develop a new NFT. The company that comprehensively and deeply laid out Web3.0. REVA is a company that rapidly laid out the concept of Web3.0. The NFT pledge auction business launched by REVA is expected by the industry to be the first golden opportunity in the field of Web3.0. With the continuous expansion of NFT digital art collection business market and the gradual extension of application scenarios, NFT auction pledge and other related financial services will become an important means to support the healthy and orderly development of NFT and deepen marketization and financialization.



Hoping Club's cooperation with REVA mainly focuses on the field of Web3.0, such as NFT pledge. At present, REVA has always maintained an independent brand, and it has launched REVA digital collection trading platform. In May this year, REVA released a road map to introduce REVA's plan for the future. It is worth noting that REVA first launched the auction business of NFT pledge trusteeship, with the aim of seizing the current blank NFT creditor's rights market and solving the pain points such as insufficient liquidity, difficult valuation and slow realization of NFT.

REVA has established an authoritative valuation team in many fields with its customer resources in the global market, including digital art appreciation experts, blockchain technology experts, NFT technology experts, financial analysis experts, Viking's world-class financiers, senior auctioneers, artists and so on. Users can mortgage NFT collections through this platform and get loans quickly. NFT collections can also be auctioned for higher returns. REVA platform provides NFT valuation and guarantee in the whole process. REVA will publish a white paper on this business in the near future.

Since its establishment, Hoping Club has been taking diversified investment as its philosophy. It is famous for its precision investment in the field of alternative investment. Hoping Club's data analysis center continuously provides members with development reports and investment services in crypto digital field. Last year, the trading volume of NFT market continued to soar. Hoping Club launched NFT mortgage business internally, and achieved good returns. Obviously, Hoping Club and REVA have set their sights on the financial market of NFT. Therefore, the cooperation between Hoping Club and REVA will have more business forms and new products in the auction business of NFT pledge trusteeship.

REVA not only has strong technical resources, but also brings together outstanding technical experts in many fields, such as computer, information security, communication, mathematics, finance, network development, high-frequency algorithm trading, etc. REVA has patented technology in Metaverse, which is the most important thing for Hoping Club.

Media contact Hoping club Contact: Koby sadan Website: https://www.hopingclub.com/ Revameta Contact: Kunov.Alidor Website: http://www.revameta.com