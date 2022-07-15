Submit Release
RGV Agents Rescue Unconscious Migrant and Disrupt Human Smuggling Events

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents assist an unconscious migrant stuck in a drainpipe and disrupted three human smuggling events.

McAllen Border Patrol Station agents encountered seven non-citizens near McAllen on July 14. One of the migrants was found wedged in a drainage cement pipe. Texas Military Department soldiers were able to dislodge the unconscious subject and render aid. An Emergency Medical Technician agent evaluated the Honduran migrant, and he was transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.  

On July 14, RGV agents working in coordination with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies received information of a suspected stash house in Pharr. RGV agents and local law enforcement convened at the residence and discovered 23 migrants who were unlawfully present in the U.S. No caretaker was identified. Simultaneously, in Rio Grande City, RGV agents, HSI, and Starr County Sheriff’s Office deputies disrupted a stash house and apprehended 18 migrants from Mexico and Central America, one of which was a 16-year-old unaccompanied child, unlawfully present in the U.S. No caretaker was identified.

The same day, RGV agents working with HCSO, and Mercedes Police Department (MPD) encountered another two migrants unlawfully present in the U.S. at a migrant stash house in Mercedes. Information was provided by a concerned citizen regarding the residence possible being used to harbor migrants. Two U.S. citizen principals were also found along with a small amount of marijuana and a Dodge Charger. MPD took custody of the principals, marijuana, and vehicle.

All subjects were processed accordingly

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.  Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

