EstateX is Revolutionizing the Future of Property Ownership and Investment

After selling out the previous 3 presale rounds in minutes, EstateX's CEO and Founder, Thomas Onel said: "We are grateful and overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our devoted community, who share our vision and will join us as we transform the real estate sector by making investing in real estate simple, affordable, and accessible to everyone, everywhere."

Revolutionized Finance - Making real estate investments instantly liquid



Real Estate has always been a highly illiquid asset. In order to release money from a real estate investment, whether you’re selling it outright, remortgaging or selling your share in a private property investment or a REIT, is a costly and time consuming process. To speed up the liquidity, investors are often faced with accepting below market pricing or early redemption penalties.





Imagine being able to have your investments in real estate so liquid that you will be able to instantly release the capital locked up in the investment to pay for your everyday goods and services. This means you will be able to put your money into a real estate investment that generates you a passive income, but which you can make instantly liquid to pay for your everyday goods and services at the point of payment. This is what EstateX is working on to make possible.

EstateX Pay unlocks the Holy Grail of Investing.



Powered by the $ESX token, EstateX Pay will allow $ESX Token holders to make payments for their everyday goods and services directly with their tokens.



In addition, property investors will be able to use the auto-overdraft option. Rather than selling their share of a property to release liquidity, investors will be able to leverage an instant and permissionless loan up to 75% of the value of their real estate investment.



EstateX will create fresh opportunities for the everyday person. Instead of keeping their money in the bank where they would be losing money owing to rising inflation, they will now be able to benefit from investing in real estate with as little as €100, generating themselves a passive income while having instant liquidity to be able to spend it immediately.











Steven Beckford, co-founder of BeckfordHuss Blockchain Solutions, the Marketing Team and advisors who contributed to the prelaunch's success, said: "It's time for a decentralized property investment platform that will allow people to invest in property without requiring a lot of money or a great credit score. We'll deliver EstateX the same team, knowledge, experience, and networks that helped launch the Victoria VR Token. Our goal is to build on the already passionate community, remembering the original investors who believed in the project from the start. We appreciate their continuous support and advice and will be rewarding our community and investors with airdrops, property whitelisting, giveaways, and special utility packed NFTs.”





With a clear desire and sense of community around this project, investors have been rushing to secure their $ESX Tokens during the early EstateX Token Presale rounds. With nearly $1 million USD worth of tokens sold in minutes, investors are rushing to become a part of the $ESX ecosystem.





Ronnie Huss of BeckfordHuss Blockchain Solutions, said: "Selling out the presale rounds so fast is an incredible achievement and testament to the team's vision and hard work, as well as our community's faith in the project. With the present market sentiment, this is extremely noteworthy, and it's a sensible step, given that real estate is a favored hedge in times of uncertainty.”





EstateX is now focused on bringing to market its innovative real estate investment solution. Bart de Bruijn, EstateX’s COO and Founder stated: "The success of our presale rounds will further solidify the foundations of our project as we bring our vision to life and prepare to disrupt the future of property investment and ownership."

To secure tokens in the next presale event, investors will need to make sure they are on the whitelist.

About EstateX:

