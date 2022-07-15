Senator Santarsiero Announces $1.2 Million for Traffic Improvements in 10th District 

BUCKS COUNTY − July 15, 2022 − Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced today the award of $1,248,462 in state funds for five projects in the district as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Green Light-Go grant program.

Four municipalities were awarded grants to complete five projects:

Doylestown Township – $469,492 for fiber interconnection of traffic signals at seven intersections along Swamp Road (Route 313);

Doylestown Township – $100,000 for safety upgrades including flashing yellow arrow and advance dilemma-zone detection along Route 611 from Edison Furlong Road to Kelly Road;

Dublin Borough – $129,360 for upgrades to traffic signals at three intersections along Main Street (Route 313);

Falls Township – $244,290 for upgrades to the traffic signal at Trenton Road and North Olds Boulevard; and

Lower Makefield Township – $305,320 for upgrades to the traffic signal at Pine Grove Road and Big Oak Road.

“These upgrades will help relieve congestion and improve the flow of traffic on some of our busiest roadways, benefitting residents and travelers,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “Traffic signal upgrades like these projects increase accessibility to our local businesses and ensure safety on our roadways.”

Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals. Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies. For more information visit the PennDOT website.

