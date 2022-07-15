Submit Release
News Search

There were 685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,843 in the last 365 days.

Senator Santarsiero Announces $1.2 Million for Traffic Improvements in 10th District 

BUCKS COUNTY July 15, 2022 − Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced today the award of $1,248,462 in state funds for five projects in the district as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Green Light-Go grant program.

Four municipalities were awarded grants to complete five projects:

  • Doylestown Township – $469,492 for fiber interconnection of traffic signals at seven intersections along Swamp Road (Route 313);
  • Doylestown Township – $100,000 for safety upgrades including flashing yellow arrow and advance dilemma-zone detection along Route 611 from Edison Furlong Road to Kelly Road;
  • Dublin Borough – $129,360 for upgrades to traffic signals at three intersections along Main Street (Route 313);
  • Falls Township – $244,290 for upgrades to the traffic signal at Trenton Road and North Olds Boulevard; and
  • Lower Makefield Township – $305,320 for upgrades to the traffic signal at Pine Grove Road and Big Oak Road.

“These upgrades will help relieve congestion and improve the flow of traffic on some of our busiest roadways, benefitting residents and travelers,” said Sen. Santarsiero.  “Traffic signal upgrades like these projects increase accessibility to our local businesses and ensure safety on our roadways.”

Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals. Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.  For more information visit the PennDOT website.

###

You just read:

Senator Santarsiero Announces $1.2 Million for Traffic Improvements in 10th District 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.