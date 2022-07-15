Read more about GBI Arrests Clayton County Jail Inmate for Cellmate’s Death

Submit Release
Jonesboro, GA (July 15, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Jarvin Cornelius Wallace, age 22, of Atlanta, with Felony Murder. Wallace is an inmate at the Clayton County Jail and the charges are related to the death of his cellmate, Jaylan Andrise Goodman, age 26, of Jonesboro.

On July 14, 2022, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate Goodman’s death. Preliminary information indicates that at 8:20 a.m., Goodman was found deceased in his cell as Clayton County Jail staff were conducting scheduled rounds. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Goodman.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Atlanta Regional Office at 770-388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

