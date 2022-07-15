Read more about Jackson County Man Charged with the Sexual Exploitation of Children

Jefferson, GA (July 15, 2022) – On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Matthew Perry Shadburn, age 33, of Jackson County, GA, was arrested for five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material) by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. The investigation into Shaburn’s online activity stemmed from an investigation being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Boston, Massachusetts. This resulted in a search warrant at Shadburn’s residence in Jackson County and his subsequent arrest. The FBI and the GBI were assisted in this investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service.

Shadburn was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.