Read more about Multiple Search Warrants Lead to Arrests for the Sexual Exploitation of Children in Coweta and Clayton Counties

Decatur, GA (July 15, 2022) – On July 6-7, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit executed eight search warrants regarding individuals linked to the online sexual exploitation of children. These search warrants resulted in the arrest of the following three men:

Chase Lee Glover, age 25, was arrested in Coweta County and charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

Malik Marshay Lundy, age 19, was arrested in Clayton County and charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

Marcelo Mejia, age 44, was arrested in Clayton County and charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

The investigations into all three men began with separate reports made to the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible upload and possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). Investigations related to all eight search warrant cases are still ongoing and may result in future arrests or additional charges. All cases are unrelated.

The GBI CEACC Unit was assisted in the execution of search warrants by the Clayton County Police Department, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

These investigations are part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.