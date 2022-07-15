GRAMMY WINNING RAPPPER/ENTREPRENEUR, NELLY, INTRODUCES “THREE COMMAS TV,” STREAMING APP FOR ENTREPRENEURS, ENTERTAINERS

I wanted to provide excellent free videos, select content and behind-the-scenes footage of my meetings and product development to young and established entrepreneurs, executives and entertainers”” — Nelly

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIAMOND SELLING, GRAMMY-AWARD WINNING RAP SUPERSTAR/ENTREPRENEUR, NELLY, INTRODUCES “THREE COMMAS TV,” A STREAMING APP FOR ENTREPRENEURS, ENTERTAINERS AND EXECUTIVES, WITH A SOFT LAUNCH GAMING EVENT PARTNERING WITH RIVALS MEDIA FOR EXCLUSIVE GOLF MATCH BETWEEN LARRY FITZGERALD, BRIAN URLACHER, VINNY DEL NEGRO AND JEREMY ROENICK TO AIR ON JULY 16, 2022; VIEWERS ENCOURAGED TO JOIN THE ACTION, MAKE PREDICTIONS ON IN-GAME CHALLENGES TO WIN PRIZES WITH PROCEEDS BENEFITTING MAKE-A-WISH MISSOURI & KANSAS.

“Three Commas TV,” Set For Official Launch in Fourth quarter, Offers Personal Finance & Lifestyle Streaming Service on Apple Iphone, Apple TV, Google Playstore, Android & Roku TV

- Now available to stream on ThreeCommas.TV website, APPLE IPHONE, APPLE TV, GOOGLE PLAY, ANDROID & ROKU TV, 3 Commas TV – a new streaming service founded by internationally known superstar, Nelly – aims to become the go-to resource for entrepreneurs, startup and small business professionals for premium, innovative and groundbreaking personal finance and lifestyle content that will serve as a beneficial resource in their journey to achieve three-commas in their bank accounts. The streaming service will officially launch in fourth quarter with a complete schedule of programming, but Nelly partnered with RIVALS Media for a soft launch July 15th.

The first exclusive content to air on Three Commas TV is The Three Commas Charity Golf Show, an interactive, gamified three-episode series benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri & Kansas. Produced by RIVALS Media, the series features former NFL greats Larry Fitzgerald and Brian Urlacher, former NBA great Vinny Del Negro and former NHL great Jeremy Roenick as they compete to take away bragging rights and raise money for the local Make-A-Wish chapter.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with 3 Commas TV, providing its subscribers engaging, entertaining and interactive content unlike any they’ve seen or experienced before,” shares John Cioe, CEO, Rivals Media. “This partnership will also introduce our platform – which enables viewers to predict the outcomes of their favorite sports & entertainment events, earn prizes, all while benefitting great causes such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation – to an entirely new base.”

In addition to programming featuring industry-leading CEOs, celebrity entrepreneurs, athletes, mentors, educators and thought leaders delivering insights on a variety of financial education topics, subscribers will enjoy exclusive ‘insider access’ to founder Nelly via behind-the-scenes views to his personal business dealings, from prospective partner meetings, project planning through execution and launch. Three Commas TV will also share inspirational and mental and physical wellness videos and free entertaining lifestyle content including documentaries, celebrity entrepreneurial wins and losses, fitness videos, “how to” legal and finance videos, and sports competitions in partnership with RIVALS Media to raise money and awareness to help grant wishes to children battling critical illnesses.

“As an influencer and entrepreneur always looking for opportunities and to learn more about business and marketing, I noticed a void in quality content and streaming being offered to my fans, followers and other contemporaries. I wanted to provide excellent free videos, select content and behind-the-scenes footage of my meetings and product development to young and established entrepreneurs, executives and entertainers to help grow their income and businesses,” Nelly stated. He continued, “I wanted to give back to my fans and the business community that has supported me for all these years.”

Subscribers are invited to join in on the action, placing bets via www.CharityGolf.TV on a variety of in-game challenges, for the opportunity to win Three Commas Apparel, Nelly-signed Derrty Entertainment apparel, concert tickets for an upcoming Nelly concert and more.

To subscribe and view the full roster of current offerings, visit www.threecommas.tv. Follow Three Commas TV on Instagram (@Threeccc_tv) and Twitter (@ThreeCommasTV) to get a sneak peek at its future content and collaborations.

Three COMMAS TV

Three Commas TV, LLC is a media company founded by Nelly and William Allen “Wooty” Wooten, Esq., SHRM-CP (Celebrity Trademark Attorney, Mediator, Human Resource Executive and Entrepreneur) to provide quality streaming content and free advice to support Entrepreneurs, Executives and Entertainers. In partnership with OTT Advisors (Streaming Partner of the New York Yankees YES Network: https://www.ottadvisors.com), Three Commas TV’s streaming app is currently available at www.threecommas.tv, Apple’s App Store, Google Play’s Store, Android, Apple TV and Roku. Three Commas TV has also partnered with Casual Precision(Leading Performance Marketing and Advertising Agency: https://www.casualprecision.com) for its advertising, media analytics and best marketing practices. For more information on Three Commas TV, please contact Dante Mercurio, VP of Content and Operations, at 314-635-0257 or Dante@threecommas.com.

RIVALS MEDIA

Led by executives, advisors, and investors from the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA, WWE, Verizon, and YouTube, Rivals Media is a leading sports and entertainment gamification platform for next-generation fan engagement. Rivals Media takes the professional Athlete’s/Celebrity’s Passion, creates a detailed plan around their Brand and Social Media and turns it into a live event that raises awareness and money for charity. Rivals has partnered on Big Game Battle games with 2-time NFL Coach of the Year, and Super Bowl Coach, Bruce Arians, 2-time NFL MVP and Hall of Famer, Kurt Warner, and Heisman Trophy winner and college football icon, Doug Flutie. For more information on Rivals, please visit rivalsmedia.com.

NELLY

Nelly is a double diamond selling, multi-platinum, 3x Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor. Over the past two decades, he has continuously raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality. He has been referred to as “one of the biggest stars of the new millennium” and the RIAA ranks Nelly as the fourth best-selling rap artist in American music history, with 21 million albums sold in the United States. He just celebrated his 21-year anniversary of RIAA certified Diamond “Country Grammar” and the 20-year anniversary of “Nellyville,” which included hits ‘Hot n Herre’ and ‘Dilemma,’ also just reached one Billion streams all while his recently release “Heartland” album climbs to the top of today’s country and pop charts! The music mogul has also left his mark in fashion,philanthopy, tv & film industries as well.