I-95 South, Route 611 (Broad Street) Interchange Overnight Ramp Closure for Resurfacing Operation in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – An overnight ramp closure is scheduled on the southbound Interstate 95 ramp to Route 611 (Broad Street) in Philadelphia, on Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for milling and paving operations under a project to repair and resurface 44 miles of state highways in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use the Essington Avenue/Bartram Avenue Interchange, Bartram Avenue, Island Avenue, Penrose Avenue, Pattison Avenue, and Route 611 (Broad Street).

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT's contractor is milling and resurfacing 12 state highways using bituminous material and performing various maintenance roadway enhancements.

Tony DePaul and Son, of Flourtown, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $9.8 million project, which is financed with 100% state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

