Southbound Route 51 Lane Restriction Starts Monday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on southbound Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will start Monday, July 18 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on southbound Route 51 for steel repairs on the structure just south of Woodruff Street. The lane restrictions will occur between Woodruff Street to Crane Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Friday, July 22. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct the work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

