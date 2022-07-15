Route 910 Wexford Road Slide Repair Begins Monday in Pine

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Route 910 (Wexford Road) in the Township of Pine, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, July 18 weather permitting.

Slide repair work will occur on Route 910 between Hill Road and Village Club Drive weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late July. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

