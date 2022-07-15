Eazy Foot & Ankle Now Accepting New Patients In Los Angeles

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Los Angeles, California based Eazy Foot & Ankle is pleased to announce that they have recently opened a clinic in Los Angeles and are now accepting new patients. The brand new podiatry clinic is dedicated to providing innovative approaches to foot care for the residents of Los Angeles and the surrounding areas.

Dr. Albert Elhiani, founder of Eazy Foot & Ankle, says, “No matter what the source is, pain in your feet and ankle can have a serious impact on your ability to go about your daily life. Having foot issues treated as soon as possible is the best course of action, and you need a reliable and compassionate podiatrist who understands your pain and can provide you with the best treatment. At Eazy Foot & Ankle, our goal is to offer comprehensive foot care services to help you get back on your feet and live a pain-free life.”

Eazy Foot & Ankle combines a team boasting years of experience with the latest, cutting-edge technologies to ensure that their patients are able to recover fast. Their mission is to provide Los Angeles residents with high quality podiatric care in a comfortable and convenient setting. Whether this involves procedures as simple as a routine checkup or something more complex, such as athletic, work-related injuries or podiatric surgery, the Eazy Foot & Ankle team has the experience and expertise to treat all their community’s foot and ankle needs.

The clinic treats everything, including achilles tendonitis, ankle sprains, bunions, diabetic feet, hammertoes, ingrown toenails, neuromas, neuropathy, plantar fasciitis and more. Their services include surgeries and treatments for the aforementioned conditions, custom orthodontics, pediatric footcare, PRP therapy, stem cell therapy and so on.

Dr. Elhiani has proven himself to be a highly esteemed podiatrist, providing comprehensive care for patients in Los Angeles, California for over a decade. As an American Board Podiatric Medicine Surgeon with experience in Cedars-Sinai Hospital, he boasts a vast clinical experience that has allowed him to treat a range of foot and ankle conditions with the most conservative approaches possible.

His calm and assured approach has earned him the trust of many of his patients, who appreciate his remarkable ability to diagnose and treat conditions that many other podiatrists would struggle to manage effectively. Dr. Elhiani’s primary focus is to ensure that his patients have the most comfortable and pain-free experience with all of their procedures, maximizing their long-term outcomes.

It is a testament to the high quality of the clinic that within the short time they have been in operation, they have already gained a sterling reputation among their patients. Eazy Foot & Ankle boasts a perfect 5-Star rating on the Google platform, with Alon Sasson writing in their recent review, “Dr. Elhiani was really great! He took the time to check out my foot and explained everything that was going on in a simple and understandable manner. He took me in promptly, and everything was super easy in the gorgeous new office. I would definitely recommend Eazy Foot and Ankle to anyone who has foot issues!!”

In another review, Taly Engel says, “We had a great experience with Dr. Elhiani! He was so gentle with our 7-year-old daughter when she had a pretty bad wart on her foot. She felt so safe and comfortable with him, and he was so helpful the entire process. Dr. Elhiani also went above and beyond by calling me periodically while we were doing treatment to make sure everything was going well. Thank you!”

Dr. Elhiani comments, “My team and I work with the goal of ensuring our patients have an excellent experience, and we are always happy to hear that our patients appreciate the work we do. We look forward to helping anyone in Los Angeles who needs help with any sort of foot issue.”

Those who want to learn more about Eazy Foot & Ankle or the range of services provided by the podiatrist should visit their official website. The clinic encourages interested parties to get in touch with them via the contact portal on their website. Alternatively, Dr. Albert Elhiani can be contacted directly via phone or email. The clinic also maintains a social media presence, and users can find them on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

