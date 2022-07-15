July 15, 2022 – Texas Workforce Commission Awards $204,058 Jobs and Education for Texans Grant to Support Career Training in South Texas

Date: July 15, 2022

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) awarded South Texas College a $204,058 Jobs and Education for Texans ( JET ) grant to help the school purchase and install equipment. South Texas College will initially provide 130 students with training for careers as Architectural and Civil Drafters, with additional students to be trained in the future. The Architectural and Engineering Design Technology program prepares students for employment in architectural, visual, and civil engineering technology industries.

“Congratulations to South Texas College on helping students shape their futures in pursuit of an engineering career,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “This training program provides an opportunity for students to seek industry recognized certifications for in-demand fields of employment. Training opportunities like these set students on a path toward a career and help keep the future of the Texas workforce and South Texas bright.”

Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, TWC uses the JET grants to defray start-up costs associated with developing career and technical education programs for public community, state, technical colleges, and school districts. The 87th Texas Legislature added the open-enrollment charter schools and the Windham School District as eligible applicants. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Eligible educational institutions can apply for JET funding through a competitive grant process or Request for Applications ( RFA ). The RFA solicitation provides information and instructions on submitting a proposal packet. Go to the JET Grant Program webpage to access RFAs or learn more about the program. Interested parties can also email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov for more information.

