DEM Pauses on Lighthouse Inn Redevelopment Plans to Conduct Hazardous Building Materials Assessment

PROVIDENCE, RI – Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Director Terry Gray issued the following statement regarding DEM's plans to pause on the redevelopment of the property occupied by the former Lighthouse Inn in the state Port of Galilee. Commercial fishing landings rebounded strongly in 2021 over 2020, rising by 31 percent and totaling $103 million in ex-vessel value (i.e., the dockside price). Galilee is the engine of Rhode Island's commercial fisheries and seafood sectors, which account for more than 4,300 jobs and $420 million in statewide economic impact, according to a joint Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation-URI study.

"In order to better quantify the costs of demolition, the Department of Environmental Management will engage a contractor to conduct a hazardous building materials assessment of the Lighthouse Inn structure in Galilee," said Director Gray. "This assessment will determine the presence and extent of hazardous materials, including potentially asbestos, which would need to be addressed for either demolition or redevelopment of the building and/or site. Consideration of any changes to the leases at the site will be suspended until this assessment is completed and an accurate estimate of the cost of remediation is available. DEM will share the results of this analysis with Narragansett Town officials and post it on our website for public review when it is available. The assessment is expected to take about 90 days to complete once a firm has been retained and is under contract."