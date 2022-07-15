America’s Got Talent Winner and Busch Gardens Makes Dreams Come True for a Family of Special Needs Child
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the Soul-and-Sinatra singing season six winner of NBC TV's top-rated summer show "America's Got Talent," gives the family of a special needs child a much-needed free vacation.
— Mrs. Thomas, winner of Landau's Summer Fun Vacation Giveaway
Murphy, who is performing daily through July 17th at the Globe Theater inside Busch Gardens, is giving the family of Tameeka Thomas of Charleston, WV, a free vacation to the theme park, with passes for the entire family of six, a weekend hotel stay and even a $100.00 gasoline gift card to offset their travel expenses.
The Thomas family will also receive special VIP seating for the Landau performance of their choice at Busch Gardens and the chance to visit the singer after his performance.
The couple has four children ranging in age from 15 to six months old. The Thomas’ four-year-old daughter Jacee suffers from spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy. She cannot walk or crawl or do anything on her own but loves music and listening to Landau.
“Our family loves listening to Landau sing, especially Jacee. We use Landau’s music for her physical therapy, and she has a ball dancing and watching him perform. We are forever grateful and can’t wait to see Landau at Busch Gardens!” says Mrs. Thomas.
The Thomas family is planning to attend Landau’s show this Saturday, and the whole family will receive free all-day park passes courtesy of Busch Gardens. The $100 gas card is being provided by Marietta-Ohio-based Par Mar Stores, which have several locations in and around the Thomas family’s home in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
“We haven’t had much fun this summer, so this is amazing!” said Ms. Thomas.
