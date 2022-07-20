Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant Creates Seductive Guest Experience with High-Tech, High-Touch Menus
iPad digital menus from Uptown Network provide safe, sexy and on-brand experience through COVID and beyond.
The iPad menus have been essential in bringing our one-of-a-kind-menu items to life for guests in a way that print menus never could.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uptown Network has helped Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant, a fast-growing franchise operation, improve its operations by replacing its paper menu with Uptown’s digital menu technology. Better Than Sex is a high-end-concept restaurant that combines a creative dessert-and-drinks-only menu with an intimate, romantic, speakeasy setting.
— Dani Johnson, head chef and co-founder
“Digital menus have been essential to our vision and concept,” says Better Than Sex co-founder Len Johnson. ”Beyond enhancing and broadcasting our all-important guest experience, digital menus enable us to more efficiently operate small-footprint, reservations-suggested restaurants that are open only a few days a week.”
Better Than Sex offers couples a one-of-a-kind romantic experience for a date night, anniversary, proposal or other special occasion, or a creative alternative to a post-dinner drink at a noisy club or bar. The limited-seating restaurant accommodates couples and singles, with a maximum party size of four. Privacy is on the menu, with candlelight, well-spaced tables, unobtrusive partitions or curtains between tables, and attentive but subtle service.
Known for its fun, creatively described and evocative concoctions, Better Than Sex in 2012 upgraded its all-important menu experience with rich, visually appealing menus on iPads from Uptown Network. Awkward paper menus viewed with provided flashlights gave way to backlit menus with “pop” on iPads, many of which tend to stay on the tables and close at hand throughout the dining experience.
The time and cost involved in printing paper menus evaporated. Menus were always current. The owners had more screen real estate to play with in promoting their brand experience and feast-for-the-eyes items.
A Love-ly Concept
Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant is the brainchild of husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Len and Dani Johnson. In 2008, the couple parlayed a love of luscious desserts (his) and a hobby of creating them for family and friends (hers) into a pioneering and instantly popular restaurant in Key West. Fourteen years later, the two own and operate two Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurants in Key West and Orlando, Florida, with restaurants run by franchisees in Savannah, Georgia; Los Angeles, California; Plano, Texas; and Greenville, South Carolina – and more to come.
“The iPad menus have been essential in bringing our one-of-a-kind-menu items to life for guests in a way that print menus never could,” affirms Dani Johnson, head chef and co-founder. “It makes our items more, well, a bit of a tease, and lets guests visually long for them before ordering.”
A pioneer in using iPad digital menus, Better Than Sex has continued to make them work harder for the brand. They’ve added their merchandise menu, popular themed playlists (music and otherwise) and social media links, along with accessibility features. With the eventual incorporation of QR codes into the dining experience, guests will be able to access the entire menu on their personal devices, should they prefer.
Navigating COVID and Beyond
When COVID struck and shutdowns happened, the Better Than Sex founders quickly pivoted to keep the brand in business. They moved to takeout by adding third-party delivery services. More importantly, they creatively repackaged their intimate dining experience for takeout, including developing some new formats. For example: they created a new dessert “sampler” (the Munch Box) that included four desserts and a mini-game involving a list of romantic “get-(re)acquainted” questions for couples to play while in lockdown.
When reopening, Better Than Sex had a leg up from its low-maintenance, easily sanitized menus, the partitions and other COVID-friendly features already in place.
Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant plans to push its digital menus to do more, to meet changing guest preferences (such as more guests wanting to view menus on their mobile devices), let guests publish item descriptions and pictures directly to social media like Instagram, and work harder as brand ambassadors. Beyond menus, the founders have also enthusiastically embraced digital technology throughout the business, for both front-of-house (e.g., point-of-sale systems) and back-of-house operations.
Uptown Network estimates that its cloud-based restaurant management systems have saved more than 250 million paper menus from landfills to date, with a goal of 1 billion by the end of 2023.
For information about Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant franchises, contact Len Johnson at 305-393-1049.
For the latest news about Uptown Network® and new technology in the restaurant industry with helpful articles on digital menus, virtual wine lockers, tech tips and more, sign up here.
About Uptown Network
Uptown Network serves forward-thinking hospitality businesses–from independent restaurants and private clubs to national restaurant and hotel chains–with its Bring Your Own Menu™ (BYOM) app, iPad wine lists and menus, augmented-reality-enhanced gifting, digital marketing tools, and other digital technologies for upleveling guest experiences.
David Templeton
DBT Communications
+1 203-530-0458
dbtcom@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook
Other