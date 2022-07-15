Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Expected to Accumulate a Revenue of $1,696.7 Million by 2030

intelligent asthma monitoring devices market size

Intelligent asthma monitoring devices market size was valued at $180.5 Mn in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,696.7 Mn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.1%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market size was valued at $180.5 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,696.7 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Global rise in air pollution, increase in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants, growing adherence to smart inhalers, and surge in incidences of asthma cases drive the growth of the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market. However, misusing data & data privacy and resistance toward adoption of smart inhalers restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, increased focus toward advanced treatment protocols and significant unmet need in respiratory care present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Considerable increase in the incidence of asthma is majorly attributed to rise in allergic reactions toward pollen, dust, and other allergens; increase in geriatric population; and technological advancements in the intelligent asthma monitoring devices notably contribute toward the growth of the global market.

Intelligent asthma monitoring device is used to monitor asthma and prevent asthma attacks & related complications. The growth of the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market is driven by increase in air pollution. Increase in susceptibility to asthma due to indoor air pollutants and alarming rise in prevalence of COPD & asthma globally are expected to augment the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis-

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market.

Rise in prevalence rate of chronic respiratory diseases is expected to further drive the growth of the respiratory monitoring devices market in the post pandemic period.

What is the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market?

For instance, the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology collaborated to develop Bharat Biotech’s vaccine COVAXIN. For instance, in January 2021, the DCGI announced the approval of COVAXIN for emergency use to prevent COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is undergoing Phase III trials.

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on intelligent asthma monitoring devices Market. Rise in prevalence rate of chronic respiratory diseases is expected to further drive the growth of the respiratory monitoring devices market in the near future.

Based on product, the smart inhalers segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding 92% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 25.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report also includes wearable asthma monitoring devices.

Based on end user, the hospital segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the homecare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market analyzed in the research include Adherium, Astrazeneca, Cohero Health Inc, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Health Care Originals, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Propeller Health, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Vectura group Plc., and Volansys Technologies.

