Daniel and Shelly Hammer Become License Partners of Engel & Vőlkers Franchise in Stuart, Florida

John Gonzalez (right) welcomes new partners Dan and Shelly Hammer at the Engel & Vőlkers office in Stuart, Florida.

New partners gear up for growth in Treasure Coast luxury real estate market

STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure Coast real estate advisors Daniel and Shelly Hammer have joined longtime Florida broker John Gonzalez as license partners in the Stuart franchise of luxury real estate firm Engel & Vőlkers®.

The husband-and-wife team has successfully sold real estate as The Hammer Property Group through Engel & Vőlkers Stuart since it opened in 2017, with Gonzalez as sole license partner. The Hammers bring extensive global business, marketing and luxury real estate background to their new ownership roles, while continuing to serve as real estate advisors.

The new partnership creates a solid business and customer relations foundation as Engel & Vőlkers Stuart gears up for sales expansion beyond Stuart into other Treasure Coast communities including Port St. Lucie, Hobe Sound, Hutchinson Island, Jupiter Island, Palm City, Sailfish Point, Sewall’s Point and Tequesta.

“I am thrilled to bring on Dan and Shelly as license partners,” Gonzalez said. “Dan has a long history of success in business, including serving as CEO/president of several global companies. His management experience, operational expertise and strategic vision have led several organizations to significant growth and success. Shelly’s marketing background and customer focus are ideally suited to our shared vision of expanding sales and attracting top talent.”

Dan Hammer said: “John has an impeccable reputation for integrity, and is highly regarded in the community, which is why we’re so enthused to partner with him. I look forward to applying my business and real estate experience – along with the market insights Shelly and I have gained from living in multiple communities across the U.S. – to position Engel & Vőlkers Stuart for success in the expanding Treasure Coast luxury market.”

To meet future growth potential, the partners anticipate adding several talented sales advisors. “We offer a great support platform for individuals with high integrity and professionalism who are serious about succeeding in an incredibly enticing home-buying market,” Shelly Hammer said. “Our team is motivated by helping customers either relocate within the area or discover what a perfect paradise this is for retiring, raising a family or just savoring the good life.”

Gonzalez, a lifelong Florida resident, started a successful career in the mortgage and real estate financing sectors before earning his real estate license and eventually his broker’s license. Gonzalez started Sailfish Realty of Florida before becoming managing broker of Engel & Vőlkers Stuart. He is past president of the Martin County Board of Realtors and a vice president of Florida Realtors, the state’s largest trade association.

Dan and Shelly Hammer have maintained close ties to the Treasure Coast for more than four decades, settling full-time in Stuart in 2014. Dan Hammer is a former president of The Bibb Company and Dan River Inc., CEO/president of Perfect Industries and executive with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, in addition to leading his own consulting firm. Shelly Hammer, raised in a real estate family in Michigan that owned a golf course, has a marketing degree from Michigan State University and brings keen insight into golfing communities and other luxury properties. She is a member of the Women’s Council of REALTORS® and is active in the Woman’s Club of Stuart.

Engel & Vőlkers® is one of the world’s leading service companies specializing in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, yachts and aircraft. Based in Hamburg, Germany, it operates in more than 30 countries on five continents. Its Florida business is based in Naples.