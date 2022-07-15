Submit Release
Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Offutt and Minot Air Force Bases

Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins will travel to Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska from July 17-19. On July 19 she will travel to Minot Air Force Base which she will visit until the 21st.  Assistant Secretary for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart will accompany the Under Secretary.  At U.S. Strategic Command, they will meet with the Commander and the Command’s senior leadership for discussions about integrated deterrence and will witness a nuclear command and control exercise demonstration.  While at Minot, they will meet with the 5th Bomb Wing and 91st Missile Wing commanders and senior leadership for tours of the B-52 and Minuteman III infrastructure.

