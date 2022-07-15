Senator Kearney Helps The Foundation for Delaware County Secure More than $500K in Grant Funding for Housing Opportunities Program for Equity (HOPE)

Media, PA – July 15, 2022 – The Foundation for Delaware County is pleased to announce two recent grants for the Housing Opportunities Program for Equity (HOPE). These include $75,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and $500,000 funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) under the administration of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

HOPE, launched in 2021, addresses housing instability through financial assistance to families, case management, financial literacy education, and advocacy for housing reform.

“The Foundation for Delaware County is a trusted community partner, and I am thrilled that my office was able to help secure a total of $575,000 for their HOPE initiative,” said Senator Kearney. “There are far too many people still experiencing the adverse effects caused by the pandemic, and I will continue to support projects that look to bring stability back to individuals and families in our Commonwealth.”

ARPA funding will ensure HOPE continues to respond to the COVID-19 crisis by providing services to support Delaware County families in maintaining stable housing. COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted low-income families’ ability to afford and maintain housing and has led to worsening physical and mental health, financial insecurity, and unemployment. In addition, rising food, utility, fuel, and housing expenses have placed increased financial stress on already cost-burdened families. As housing instability rises, this funding will ensure HOPE can meet the increased demand for services. HOPE staff will also provide financial literacy education to help families develop financial habits that stimulate long-term housing stability and financial security.

A $75,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will be used to support the creation and facilitation of a Delaware County housing “working group.” This group will include public housing agencies, social service providers, agencies that serve the homeless, and individuals with lived experience. Through a guided facilitation process, a needs assessment will be developed to identify systemic and persistent barriers to safe and equitable housing in Delaware County.

The foundation is grateful to State Senator Tim Kearney, who has been a major advocate in securing funds for HOPE. “Low-income families in Delaware County deserve to live with dignity and respect in safe, quality housing. Many of the families we assist have a history of unstable housing and frequently struggle to maintain stability due to various co-occurring issues,” said HOPE Program Director Jordan Casey.

“With this funding, HOPE will be able to provide critical support services for families in need as well as work with other community stakeholders to deliver a collaborative and creative approach to addressing systemic barriers to housing. Without Senator Kearney’s support and dedication to the community, the opportunity for this funding would not be possible. The Senator and his staff have been instrumental in improving access to quality housing for Delaware County families, addressing the numerous inequities they face, and advancing efforts to promote long-term housing stability.”

Learn more about HOPE: https://delcofoundation.org/community-programs/our-initiatives/housing-opportunities-program-for-equity-hope/