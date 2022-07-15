Submit Release
Latest Issue of NH Wildlife Journal Introduces Readers to Horned Pout Fishing, Lobsters, Watershed Education, and the State’s Official Spider

CONTACT:
Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211
Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211
July 15, 2022

Concord, NH – In the latest issue of New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine (July/August 2022), readers will learn about one of the most unique and exciting angling opportunities which occurs by moonlight throughout the state: horned pout fishing. Let’s Go Fishing Program Coordinator Kyle Glenncross and aspiring angler Sydney Philippy spend an evening under the stars targeting bullheads and covering the basics about how to attract and catch this unique species of fish.

Summer in New England conjures images of rocky coastlines—and delicious fresh seafood. Marine Biologist Joshua Carloni, leader of the Department’s Lobster Monitoring and Research Team, checks in with new findings regarding the larval life cycle of the iconic American lobster, the most valuable single-species fishery in the US and Canada. For those who are anxious to get back to school, Nicola Whitley explains the importance of the Watershed Education in New Hampshire schools, a program for students to learn about the species, habitat, and importance of the state’s watersheds.

In the feature column “On the Nature Trail,” you will meet the Granite State’s official spider. Find out what makes the daring jumping spider such a fascinating and decorated arachnid. “What’s Wild” takes the reader to the Monadnock Region’s Chesterfield Gorge, and the ever-popular “Warden’s Watch” delivers a fresh batch of stories from Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers.

Not a subscriber to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal? The magazine is published 6 times a year by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Subscriptions are just $12 for one year – that’s 40% off the cover price – or $20 for two years. It also makes a great gift!

Don’t Miss an Issue: Subscribe online or by mail at www.wildnh.com/pubs/wj-magazine.html.

New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine contains no commercial advertising. Subscription revenue helps the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conserve and manage the state’s fish and wildlife, promote conservation education, and maintain opportunities for outdoor recreation in the Granite State. Visit www.wildnh.com.

