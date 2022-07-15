Wearable Patch Market to Get a New Boost with CAGR of 9.6% by 2027 | Allied Market Research

Wearable Patch Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Wearable Patch Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Wearable Patch market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Abbott Laboratories, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., L’Oreal Group, LifeSignals, Inc., Medtronic Plc (Zephyr Technology Corporation), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., VitalConnect, Inc., and VivaLNK.

The global wearable patch market was valued at $12.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $27.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Wearable patches are generally known as electronic skin or smart patches. These patches are thin, small, and flexible in nature, and consist of various electronic components such as sensors, actuators, and energy storage and communication systems. These collect data at regular intervals and transmit it to connected smartphones or health information systems (HIS). Wearable patches facilitate continuous monitoring of physiological parameters and various complex electrocardiogram measurements without tethering patients to a wired hub.

Increase in technological advancements in wearable patches, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and growth in awareness among consumers regarding wearable patches are the major factors that boost the market growth. In addition, benefits of wearable patches for providers and patients, coupled with rise in awareness among users or patients are further propel the wearable patch market growth. Wearable patches help in monitoring diseases on regular basis.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Wearable Patch market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Wearable Patch market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Wearable Patch market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Wearable Patch market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Wearable Patch Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Wearable Patch Market By Product: Temperature Patch, Blood Glucose Patch, Blood Pressure Patch, Heart Rate Patch & ECG Patch, Skin Care Patch, and Others

Wearable Patch Market By End User: Healthcare and Fitness and Sports

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

Key Questions Answered:

Who are the leading players involved in Wearable Patch Market?

Which are the major regions covered in Wearable Patch Market report?

Which is the leading revenue-generating region in Wearable Patch Market?

Which is the most influencing segment growing in the Wearable Patch market report?

What are the key trends in the Wearable Patch market report?

What is the total market value of Wearable Patch market report?

