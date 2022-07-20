Laura Fisher from Small Business Insights announces exclusive interview with the business pioneer, Joe Shoen of U-Haul
Sugar Land, Texas, July 20, 2022: As a small business owner, Laura Fisher from Small Business Insights is on a mission to interview business owners from different industries to learn and share their success stories. Today, she has come across a true celebrity in the rentals industry; Joe Shoen, a businessman who has successfully disrupted the rentals industry, helping to cement U-Haul as an iconic brand that continues to expand after 77 years.
U-Haul is about helping all small businesses succeed and has built their authorized dealer network on that premise. Tens of thousands of authorized dealers have grown their business as a result of their relationship with U-Haul, and Laura Fisher discussed this very concept with Mr. Shoen himself.
Joe Shoen joined U-Haul in 1973 and in the past 49 years works tirelessly in every sector of the U-Haul enterprise is truly what makes the rental company the leader in its industry nationwide. It’s only fair to mention how the remarkable journey of U-Haul has been putting over 186,000 trucks and over 128,000 trailers on North American roadways right now and more than 21,000 local dealers serving as rental locations (in addition to more than 2,000 U-Haul-owned and operated stores). Mr. Shoen has put a comprehensive plan to attract more and more of these small businesses, making over 3k new partners each year since 2012.
The U-Haul Business Empire is very well positioned and is anticipated to grow more in decades to come amid the high demand for the services and network that U-Haul has provided the country.
Today, Joe Shoen still makes visits to many U-Haul locations, works around the clock, and takes calls from customers directly. Mr. Shoen believes “service comes before profit, you’ve got to serve the customer if you expect profit. You can’t tell the customer you need profit today – they want SERVICE.”
The remarkable part of someone like Joe Shoen is his ability to personally address complaints and other issues from any customer. In fact, to this day, you can call or email Joe Shoen directly. After all, Joe mentions, “people just want to be treated decently and fairly, get value for their money. Most people who have a problem don’t want to complain, they just want it solved.” And it is this motto that continues to put U-Haul and its subsidiaries on the map.
U-Haul with Joe Shoen’s guidance has successfully launched U-Haul University, with 65,000 learners online. This program provides general business courses, which are available to those affiliated with U-Haul. The access to a learning tool like U-Haul University has provided endless opportunities to thousands of business owners. Joe Shoen mentions that “a motivated adult can learn just about anything, and if it has to do with their livelihood, they tend to be good learners.”
U-Haul has disrupted and forever changed the rental industry, a big contribution from its leader, Joe Shoen.
To access the full interview, tune in to Small Business Insights on Spotify, Apple, or Amazon Music. It is an episode you do not want to miss!
About Small Business Insights
Small Business Insights is a self-made podcast crafted exclusively for aspiring entrepreneurs, startups, and small business owners. Its focus is always to learn from the success stories and failures other business owners from different industries have had to put them where they are today. Laura Fisher, SBI’s host with its legendary motto “you better be up to something,” has inspired many entrepreneurs and successful business owners to join the journey of sharing their stories and making a difference to impact others on the road to building a successful business.
