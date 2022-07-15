Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Size Showcase The Growth With CAGR of 14.6% | Allied Market Research

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. Some of the key players involved in the study are Accenture PLC., Bioclinica, Capgemini (IGate Corporation), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Ergomed Plc., Genpact Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Icon Plc., IQVIA Holdings Inc. (Clintec), and Labcorp Drug Development (Covance).

The global pharmacovigilance outsourcing market size was valued at $2.48 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.65 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 14.60% from 2021 to 2030.

Pharmacovigilance (PV) can be defined as science and activities pertaining to detection, understanding, assessment, and prevention of drug-related problems. It plays a significant role in developing the healthcare system by assessing and monitoring adverse drug interactions and their effects on human. The number of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) reported during the last few years has increased to a great extent and requires high level of expertise in pharmacovigilance to rapidly detect drug risks and defend products against recalls. Pharmacovigilance outsourcing refers to transfer of drug safety processes and functions to a third-party provider.

Rise in preference for outsourcing services by the pharmaceutical industry, hospitals, and various research organizations and increase in ADRs and drug toxicity associated with pharmaceutical products are some factors which boost growth of the global pharmacovigilance outsourcing market. In addition, high profile drug recalls due to safety concerns also increases the need for medical information by regulatory authorities, which drive growth of the market.

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market by Key Players: Accenture PLC., Bioclinica, Capgemini (IGate Corporation), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Ergomed Plc., Genpact Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Icon Plc., IQVIA Holdings Inc. (Clintec), and Labcorp Drug Development (Covance).

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market By Type: Adverse Drug Reaction Capture (ADR), Case Processing, Reporting and Submission, Report Publishing, Quality Check, Risk Management, Knowledge Management, and Enabling Architecture

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market By Service Provider: Contract Research Organizations and Business Processing Outsourcing

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market By End User: Pharmaceutical Industry, Research Organizations, and Others

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

