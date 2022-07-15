Global Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Treatment Market to be Driven by Rising Prevalence of Lymphoma Cancer and Growing Advances in Cancer Treatment at a CAGR of ~5% over 2022-2030

Key Companies Covered in the Global Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Treatment Market Research Report by Research Nester Are Soligenix, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Helsinn Healthcare SA, Elorac, Eisai Co., Ltd., Seagen Inc., and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The different types of cancer that arise in the immune cells, also known as lymphocytes, are commonly termed as lymphoma. It is estimated that in the blood, around 20% of the white cells are lymphocytes. Besides this, according to the statistics by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in the year 2020, the number of new cases of lymphoma was recorded to be 627,439, out of which non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) was 544,352 in numbers with age standardized incidence rate of 6.9 and 4.8 per 100,000 in males and females respectively.

Research Nester has recently published a report titled “ Global Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Treatment (CTCL) Market ” which provides detailed market evaluation taking the forecast period 2022-2030 into account. The report further includes in-depth market analysis in five major regions, i.e., North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, including the current industry trends, innovations, and challenges, along with strategies that will help industry players to attain their business targets.

T-cell lymphoma constitutes between 10-15% of all patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) is a rare and uncommon type of NHL that starts in the skin. The overall age-adjusted number of CTCL cases in the world is approximately six in a million annually. It affects the T lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell which help body’s germ-fighting immune system and may also affect blood, lymph nodes, and/or internal organs in advance stages. The rising incidences of lymphoma worldwide and the growing need amongst the individuals to treat the disease are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global cutaneous T-cell lymphoma treatment market at a CAGR of nearly 5% over the forecast period. Moreover, growing advances in cancer treatments, and increasing R&D activities and investments for novel treatment options are further projected to foster the growth of the market.

The global cutaneous T-cell lymphoma treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into mycosis fungoides (MF), sézary syndrome (SS), and others. Amongst these segments, the mycosis fungoides segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market over the forecast period, backed by the high prevalence of this type of CTCL. Mycosis fungoides (MF), which displays initial signs of skin patches, tumor nodules or plaques, is the most common type of CTCL, accounting to over 50% of all cases. Moreover, both MF and SS are known to be most often diagnosed in men than in women.

The global cutaneous T-cell lymphoma treatment market is further segmented on the basis of treatment into tropical therapy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and others. Amongst these segments, the tropical therapy segment is expected to garner the highest market share during the forecast period, backed by the surge in approvals of this treatment type for the treatment of CTCL, along with the increasing adoption of tropical drugs for the treatment of the cancer disease. On the other hand, the chemotherapy segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, backed by the high utilization of this treatment type to treat different stages of the CTCL disease. For instance, classical Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) is usually treated with multi-agent chemotherapy, while those patients who are in the later stage of nodular lymphocyte-predominant HL (NLHPL), a disease which is very rare and comprises of about 5% of overall cases of HL, are treated with chemotherapy plus radiation. Further, about 80% of those patients who have diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) are known to receive chemotherapy.

Based on regional segmentation, the cutaneous T-cell lymphoma market in North America is projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the growth of the market in the region is the high prevalence of CTCL in the region. It has been estimated that CTCL accounts to over 60% of all cutaneous lymphomas in the region. Moreover, amongst the countries in the region, the market in the United States is expected to register the highest share in the coming years, as the nation registers close to 3,000 new cases of CTCL every year. In addition to this, the surge in the demand for progressive treatment options and early adoption of new technologies in the region is also poised to create numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing improvements in the healthcare sector, and developments for the detection and diagnosis of rare diseases are some of the major factors projected to drive the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, the cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Some of the prominent players and their company profiling included in the report of global cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) market are Soligenix, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Helsinn Healthcare SA, Elorac, Eisai Co., Ltd., Seagen Inc., and others. The profiling enfolds growth opportunities, challenges, market trends, competitive analysis and positioning, along with the strategies used by them to stay ahead of their competitors.

