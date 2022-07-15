Submit Release
Enjoy evening event at MDC's Shoal Creek Conservation Center on July 21

JOPLIN, Mo. – On July 21, people can enjoy an extended visit to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin and, as usual, learn about the outdoors and have fun in the process.

Information about nocturnal animals and nature-themed board games will be among the items people can enjoy at “Summer Night at Shoal Creek,” a program at MDC's Shoal Creek Center on July 21. This free event will be from 4-8 p.m. Registration is not required for this program. More information can be found at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/185845

At this program, people can play nature-themed board games inside the Shoal Creek facility or they can explore the trails to find a discover table at a surprise location where MDC staff will have information about creatures that are active at night.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at Shoal Creek and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

