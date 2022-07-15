Work to Start on Farrandsville Road in Clinton County

Lock Haven, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that work to improve river access along Route 1001 (Farrandsville Road) in Lock Haven will get underway next week as survey crews begin initial layout for the project. Clearing of the work site will begin in early August, followed by utility relocations. Utility work is expected to continue through the end of the year.

Dependent on work activity, motorists may encounter lane closures enforced by roadway flaggers during daylight hours. PennDOT will issue project updates as needed.

Overall work on this project includes utility relocations, drainage improvements, piping and inlets, construction of a retaining wall, sidewalks, curbing, ornamental light poles, guide rail, paving, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

PennDOT will create a project page in 2023 to help communicate impacts to pedestrians, river users, and those using other recreational facilities.

Once complete, pedestrians will enjoy safer access to River View Park from the Veteran's Bridge and motorists will benefit from safety and drainage upgrades.

Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA is the contractor on this $7.5 million job, which will carry into 2024. All work is weather dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

