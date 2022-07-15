Submit Release
News Search

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,846 in the last 365 days.

Work to Start on Farrandsville Road in Clinton County

Lock Haven, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that work to improve river access along Route 1001 (Farrandsville Road) in Lock Haven will get underway next week as survey crews begin initial layout for the project. Clearing of the work site will begin in early August, followed by utility relocations. Utility work is expected to continue through the end of the year.

Dependent on work activity, motorists may encounter lane closures enforced by roadway flaggers during daylight hours. PennDOT will issue project updates as needed.

Overall work on this project includes utility relocations, drainage improvements, piping and inlets, construction of a retaining wall, sidewalks, curbing, ornamental light poles, guide rail, paving, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

PennDOT will create a project page in 2023 to help communicate impacts to pedestrians, river users, and those using other recreational facilities.

Once complete, pedestrians will enjoy safer access to River View Park from the Veteran's Bridge and motorists will benefit from safety and drainage upgrades.

Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA is the contractor on this $7.5 million job, which will carry into 2024. All work is weather dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

# # #


You just read:

Work to Start on Farrandsville Road in Clinton County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.