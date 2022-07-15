PennDOT Announces Public Virtual Plans Display for the Route 1030 Roseytown Road Reconstruction Improvement Project in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for the roadway reconstruction improvement project on Route 1030 (Roseytown Road) located in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County.



The scope of work includes reconstruction of eight hundred (800’) feet of pavement through tunnel, reconstruction of Berger Road (Township Road 961) intersection, replacing an existing culvert, roadway resurfacing, drainage improvements and other miscellaneous construction within the project limits.

The project begins at the intersection with Route 119 (New Alexandria Road), thru the railroad tunnel and ends approximately one-half mile (1/2) from the intersection with Route 1026 (Donohoe Road).

The virtual plans display includes project information, schedules, location map and can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Monday, July 18 and will be available through Sunday, July 31.

To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, pick the Westmoreland County box, and then choose the Roseytown Road Project Tile.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager J. Scott Miller, P.E., at jacmiller@pa.gov or 724.439.7142.

The purpose of the virtual public meeting and online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention contact PennDOT Project Manager J. Scott Miller, P.E., at jacmiller@pa.gov or 724.439.7142.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

