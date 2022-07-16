New pet care startup in Bangalore making pet parenting easy

Trusted Pet Care Nearby

Snouters, an Indian pet care services marketplace is enabling pet parents to find the safest pet sitters and other pet care services nearby

BANGALORE, INDIA, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snouters Pet Care services has launched a new pet sitter platform in Bangalore where pet parents can book pet sitters or other pet care services online. The initiative is part of the complete pet care and pet boarding services introduced by Snouters in 10 Indian cities.

Owing to the recent surge in pet parents and the need for care options, the startup aims to help pet parents to find the best pet sitters or pet boarding options in Bangalore. The other services offered include pet grooming for both cats and dogs, dog walking, and vet services.

The Platform is one of the fastest-growing pet service networks with its services available throughout India. Snouters pet parents have access to a wide range of cat and dog boarding in Bangalore that are verified with background and experience checks. Signing up with the service for free allows pet parents to choose any of the services available at affordable rates.

The startup is committed to providing a safe, hygienic, and friendly space for all pets with a range of verified hosts. “Our vision is an off-leash, relaxed and safe environment, welcoming pets of all breeds and sizes so that pet parents can enjoy a worry-free pet care experience. Our network of Pet sitters and pet care services makes it easier for pet parents to find the right choice for their pets at affordable rates.” says Vinod, Snouters co-founder.

The platform has already welcomed hundreds of pet sitters and customers, connecting them through the network. Spread across 10 cities in the country, pet parents can select their location and find the nearest services available to them. A happy pet parent, Nilesh Kachhwaha commented on Snouters – “Amazing host for our little Joy. Very pleased with the loving and caring way my pet was taken care of by Snouters. I didn’t have to worry a bit, I was getting updates via photos and videos on Whatsapp. I would really recommend Snouters service not just for a day but for a few days or more. Smooth and great service.”

Snouters takes ownership of the pets under their care. Pets are given premium care and attention according to the pet parent's instructions and the needs of the pet, with over Rs.10000 worth of Veterinary coverage and care available around-the-clock. In addition, Snouters offers 24/7 support for its customers and hosts to deliver prompt assistance in case of emergency situations. Appointments with pet sitters can be scheduled at flexible dates and times convenient to the pet parents. Snouters also enable easy cancellation and rescheduling options to make planning easier for their customers.

About Snouters:

Snouters is an online pet service platform focused on driving high-quality, reliable, and verified pet care services in India. The services include cat and dog boarding facilities, pet sitting, dog walking, pet grooming, and other exclusive activities offered by diverse hosts in the network. Furthermore, Snouters provides services such as full-time support for pet parents and hosts, free booking and rescheduling, photo and video sharing options with pet parents as well as complete vet coverage. Learn more about Snouters booking and services by visiting the website Snouters.com