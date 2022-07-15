Demand for LED Center Information Displays to Remain High Going Forward, States Fact.MR

The United States Center Information Display Market Is Currently Estimated At US$ 97.1 Million and Is Expected To Reach US$ 210.3 Million By 2032

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global center information display market is estimated at US$ 662.9 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is set to grow along with the robust growth of the global automotive industry.



Center information displays come with a wide range features and multi-functions that provide the driver as well as passengers with proper informatics. These systems offer integrated navigation, which has become a vital element in transportation, multiple sources of entertainment, and smartphone connectivity, making it easier to communicate. The rise of electric cars is also pushing demand for information displays. Moreover, safety regulations are becoming stricter, with companies such as Tesla leading the way in self-driving and autonomous vehicles.

For Critical Insights on Center Information Displays Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7545

The global automotive smart display market stood at US$ 7.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness significant growth at 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period. Center information systems are now commonly using TCT LED and OLED displays that look attractive in vehicles. The center information display market is estimated to grow 2.1X over the next ten years.

Why are LED Center Information Display Most Widely Used?

There has been rapid growth in electric vehicles and autonomous driving & connected cars, which has led to the growth of the automotive industry. LED technology completes entirely new design options for light sources and has gained huge interest among customers with the help of attractive looks and multi-functional devices in vehicles.

South Korea’s LG Electronics developed a premium in-vehicle infotainment system in the EQS luxury electric vehicle from Mercedes Benz AG.

Thus, the integration of OLED center information displays has increased steadily, surpassing a valuation of US$ 430.4 million in 2021. Furthermore, with the mounting global automotive display market, the LED sub-segment is predicted to expand 2.3X by the end of 2032.

To learn more about Center Information Displays Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7545

Key Segments Covered in the Center Information Displays Industry Survey

Center information display Market by Type :



LCD (Includes TFT LCD)

LED (Includes OLED)



Center information display Market by Size (Individual Display) :



Less than 10 Inches

10-15 Inches Above 15 Inches





Center information display Market by Product Type :



Touch Screen

Hybrid



Center information display Market by Vehicle Category :



Passenger Vehicles

Mid-Size Compact Luxury SUVs Commercial Vehicles LCVs HCVs Coaches & Buses





Center information display Market by Sales Channel :



OEM

Aftermarket



Center information display Market by Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Market Development

Market development and growth strategies involve product launches, new product attributes, research & development of products, geographical expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and much more. Manufacturers are focusing on advanced technologies to meet specific application needs and requirements.

Furthermore, market players are channelizing their resources to increase their customer base by focusing on diverse features, depending on advancements in the display market for different regions. Moreover, leading market participants are focusing on expanding their product offerings by making R&D investments to offer advanced and smart center information displays for vehicles.

Get Customization on Center Information Displays Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7545

Key players in Center Information Displays Market

3M Company

AUDI AG

BMW

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

HARMAN International

LG Display Corporation

Mazda Motor Corporation

Mercedes-Benz MBUX

Preh GmbH

Key Takeaways from Center Information Displays Market Study

The global center information display market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.9% and be valued at US$ 1.4 billion by 2032.

The market witnessed 0.4% CAGR during the period of 2017-2021.

LED center information displays will dominate the market with a valuation of US$ 464.8 million in 2022.

10-15 inch center information displays dominated the market with 65% market share in 2021.

Touch screen displays are likely to represent 74% market share in 2022.

Based on region, demand for center information displays is expected to increase at CAGR of 7.4% in North America.

About the Technology Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned technology team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the technology industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain-

Airport Kiosk Market- The global airport kiosk market was valued at around US$ 1.7 Billion in 2020. Sales of airport kiosks are projected to accelerate at a healthy CAGR of 9% to top US$ 4 Billion by 2031.

Public Safety Software Market- The global public safety software market reached a valuation of around US$ 7 Billion in 2020, and is slated to rise at a CAGR of 11% to top US$ 20 Billion by 2031. Demand for computer-aided dispatch solutions is set to increase at a CAGR of 9% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Physical Access Control System (PACS) Market- Physical access control system (PACS) market analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of over 10% in 2021, to total 2.2 Million units. Demand for biometric PACS is poised to grow 9% to total 850 ‘000 units, while demand for card-based PACS will be up 12.5% to 960 ‘000 units in 2021.

High Power RF Amplifier Market- The global high power RF amplifier market enjoys a valuation of around US$ 4.6 Billion at present. Sales of high power RF amplifiers are slated to accelerate at a high CAGR of 12.3% to reach US$ 14.7 Billion by 2031. Demand for smart energy in end-use sectors is likely to increase at a CAGR of 10.2% over the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

AI Virtual Visor Market- As per a new report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the number of vehicle displays is steadily increasing, and over the years, has increased almost 65% between 2016 and 2021. Fact.MR estimates that the automotive display market is likely to reach almost US$ 22 Billion by 2022.

Bicycle Subscription Market- As per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market for bicycles stood at US$ 58 Billion in 2020, wherein, around 140 Million bicycles are produced annually across the globe. The market is set to reach a valuation of little over US$ 127 Billion by 2030, with a projected growth of above 8% CAGR.

Satellite Internet Market- The satellite internet market is expected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 6 Billion and expand at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, 2021-2031. The internet has moved from a goods to an amenity and to a must-have over the past 2 decades, mainly as a result of the smartphone revolution.

Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market- The global big data analytics in healthcare market is estimated at US$ 39.7 billion in 2022. Data as a technology has been adopted by healthcare industry stakeholders rapidly and is being monetized, which is slated to push the global big data analytics in healthcare market to grow at CAGR of over 19%, and register total market value of US$ 194.7 billion by 2032 end.

Digital Door Lock System Market- The global digital door lock system market is likely to reach a valuation of around US$ 9 Billion in 2022. The sales of digital door lock system are slated to accelerate at a steady CAGR of 18% to top US$ 47 Billion by 2032.

SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market- The global SiC & GaN power semiconductor market is estimated at US$ 884 million in 2022. Demand of SiC & GaN power semiconductor devices is forecast to surpass the market value of US$ 6,954 Million by 2032. Stupendous growth rate of 22.9% is projected for the demand of these electronic discrete components during the forecast period of 2022-32.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter