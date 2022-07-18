Learn How Traffic Preemption Technology Is Enhancing Safety for First Responders and the Motoring Public

SMEs from Whelen Engineering and Global Traffic Technologies to Show How Their Cloud Based Technologies Work Together

This webinar is a great opportunity to understand how the Whelen Cloud Platform and GTT’s Opticom seamlessly integrate to enhance safety for first responders and the motoring public.” — Whelen Engineering Project Manager, Omeed Kennedy

CHESTER, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whelen Engineering Company, a global leader in the emergency warning industry since 1952, and Global Traffic Technologies ( GTT ), the global market leader in traffic signal priority control systems, are teaming up to for an educational webinar about the power of their combined technologies on July 26, 2022 at 10 am EDT.Attendees will learn how the Whelen Cloud Platformand GTT’s Opticom™ Emergency Vehicle Preemption Technology work together to expedite emergency response time by clearing intersections and giving officers the green light to safely respond to emergencies. Subject Matter Experts (SME) from both companies will be on hand to share how the technologies work on both the hardware and software sides. There will also be time for questions from webinar participants.“This webinar is a great opportunity for current and future users of our products to better understand how the Whelen Cloud Platform and GTT’s Opticom seamlessly integrate to enhance safety for first responders and the motoring public,” said Project Manager Omeed Kennedy, one of Whelen Engineering’s SMEs for the event.GTT shares Whelen’s drive for innovation and increased safety. “Our mission is to empower communities to save and improve lives,” GTT President Terry Griffith said. “Our partnership with Whelen allows us to further that mission. Our cloud-to-cloud technology allows us to deploy our industry-leading Opticom Emergency Vehicle Preemption solution quickly and affordably to the first responders who need it most.”The webinar begins at 10am EDT on July 26, 2022. You can register HERE The Whelen Cloud Platform is a cloud-based, vehicle communication platform that sends and receives data through cellular networks. First responders can manage vehicle configurations and firmware updates over-the-air, create faster response times with real-time information to pinpoint vehicle locations, and easily organize their fleets and Whelen product information, such as control systems.Whelen revolutionized emergency warning technology with the invention of the first rotating "anti-collision" beacon in 1952. Today, Whelen continues to push the boundaries of innovation with reliable and powerful lights, sirens, control systems, and software all manufactured in America. Whelen encompasses two state-of-the-art facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire, with over 1,000,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space.GTT provides a clear path to smarter and safer mobility for communities around the world. For more than 50 years, GTT's Opticom™ priority control solution has helped increase safety, minimize traffic congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while maximizing resource efficiency and performance.

Learn more about the Whelen Cloud Platform