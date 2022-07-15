Masks Market 2022-2030: Increasing Need For Preventing The Spread Of Air-Borne Diseases | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The Global Masks Market size was USD 16.65 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Masks Market size was USD 16.65 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is expected to be driven by health regulatory authorities recommending the use of N95 respirators and increasing awareness around the globe owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regulatory landscape facilitates the growth of the masks business. Various governments and organizations have established guidelines and rules for safer and more effective manufacturing of N95 masks, as they may cause flammability. For instance, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classifies N95 respirators as Class II devices and requires premarket review in accordance with Surgical and Infection Control Devices (OHT4). The FDA and The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) have approved N95 respirators for diagnostic purposes or when performing tests. COVID-19 had largely positive effects on the global masks market. The pandemic had accelerated the use of face masks. In addition, hospitals are operating at full capacity to treat COVID-19 patients, which has led to an increase in demand for face masks. As a result, companies were ramping up production to meet the demand. Furthermore, preventive measures to thwart the spread of infectious diseases are boosting the global masks market. These include mandatory use of masks, personal protective gear, and gloves by the population and especially healthcare workers.

Top 10 Profiled in the Global Masks Market Report:

• The 3M Company,

• Honeywell International, Inc.,

• Medline Industries, Inc.,

• Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd,

• Owens & Minor, Inc.

• Others

Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook

• Surgical

• Respirator

• Procedure

• Others

By Material Type Outlook

• Disposable

• Reusable

By Distribution Channel Outlook

• Pharmacy & Drug Stores

• E-commerce

• Specialty Stores

• Supermarket & Hypermarket

By End-use Outlook

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Industrial & Institutional

• Individual Protection

Key Takeaways of the Global Masks Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Masks industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Masks market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Masks market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

