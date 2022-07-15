At a CAGR of 10.6%, Soil Amendments Market Size to Worth USD 8.4 Billion by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising awareness regarding benefits and advantages of improving soil health through use of soil amendments is driving growth of the soil amendments market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global soil amendments market size is expected to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is driven by factors such as increasing awareness regarding the benefits of good soil management and use of soil amendments to improve soil quality, thereby ensuring good crop growth and health, as well as high crop yield. Soil amendments fall under the two broad categories of organic and inorganic soil amendments. Organic soil amendments are generally sourced from various natural materials, whereas inorganic soil amendments are either man-made or mined.

Rising demand for soil amendments among farmers is accelerating market growth. Growing focus on different ranges of agrochemicals is also predicted to support revenue growth of the market. Demand for fruits and vegetables with added soil amendments is relatively high because of several benefits associated with plant health as well as development, including increased root growth and soil content. Additionally, other factors such as rising concerns regarding soil health and growing demand for high quality crops globally are contributing significantly to growth of the market to a significant extent.

Some emerging trends influencing growth of the market include rising demand for advanced fertilizers containing soil amendments, growing campaigns associated with soil conditioning, and increasing popularity of organic amendments.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3957

Further key findings from the report suggest

In terms of crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment revenue is expected to increase significantly going ahead. Growth of this segment is attributed to rising consumption of soil amendments for cultivating these crops, especially in countries in Asia Pacific and North America. Moreover, the use of soil amendments for growth of fruits and vegetables aids in increasing organic content in soil, along with enhancing root growth.

Application of organic matter as a substrate for development of agricultural crops and beneficial microorganisms is garnering rising attention among growers, plant pathologists, regulators, and agronomists. These organic inputs provide nutrients to the soil, resulting in a considerable change in root growth, which is ideal for survival of crops and the proliferation of microorganisms.

Based on form, the market is segmented into dry and liquid. The liquid form segment is gaining traction in the market as liquid form is more popular among farmers owing to its effectiveness in application and various associated benefits including efficacy rate over dry forms and high application capability.

The North America market is projected to account for largest share in terms of revenue due to increasing demand for and consumption of organic foods in countries in the region.

Leading companies operating in the market include Bayer (Germany), BASF (Germany), UPL Limited (India), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions (Israel), FMC Corporation (US), and Nufarm (Australia).

Gain a better understanding of what more we have to offer: - https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/3957

Segments covered in the report:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Organic

Polysaccharide derivatives

Humic acid

Biofertilizers

Inorganic

Gypsum

Other inorganic amendments (calcium carbonate, dolomite, crushed shells, and marlstone)

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Other crop types (turfs, ornamentals, plantation crops, forages, and fiber crops)

Soil Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Loam

Silt

Clay

Sand

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Liquid

Dry

To know more about the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/soil-amendments-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.